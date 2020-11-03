All 8 Wisconsin House seats on the ballot Tuesday

The presidential election is the only statewide race on the ballot in Wisconsin, but there’s a lot more at stake. All 7 seats in Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation are being contested

In the 1st District, Republican Representative Bryan Steil of Janesville is seeking a second term. He’s being challenged by Democrat Roger Polack of Racine.

Second District Democrat Mark Pocan of Black Earth is seeking a fifth term. He’s challenged by Republican Peter Theron of Madison, who’s run for the seat five times previously.

La Crosse Democrat Ron Kind has represented the Third District since 1997. He’s challenged by Republican Derrick Van Orden of Hager City.

Milwaukee Democrat Gwen Moore has held the 4th District seat since 2005 and is being challenged for a second time by Milwaukee Republican Tim Rogers.

In the 5th District, Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau faces Democrat Tom Palzewicz for the seat held since 1979 by Republican Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, who is retiring.

Sixth District Republican U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman of Glenbeulah is seeking a 4th term, challenged by Oshkosh Democrat Jessica King.

In the 7th District Republican Tom Tiffany of Minoqua faces Wausau Democrat Tricia Zunker for the second time this year. Tiffany defeated Zunker in a May special election following the resignation of Republican Sean Duffy.

Representative Mike Gallagher of Green Bay is seeking a 3rd term. He’s facing Democratic state Representative Amanda Stuck of Appleton.