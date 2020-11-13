Analysis finds groups spent nearly $9.9 million on legislative campaigns

Outside groups spent almost ten-million dollars on Wisconsin’s legislative campaigns according to an analysis by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

More than two dozen special interest groups doled out nearly $9.9 million on outside electioneering activities in this fall’s legislative elections, according to a preliminary review by the group.

It found $5.5 million benefited Democrats, while $4.4 million went to Republicans candidates. The amount is less than the $12.2 spent by outside groups on legislative races two years ago. Republicans retained their majorities in both the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly, but they fell short of a veto-proof super-majority.