Another negative COVID-19 record as state surpasses 300,000 confirmed cases

Wisconsin has officially surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. And, the state Department of Health Services noted Friday that it took just a little over two weeks to go from 200,000 to more than 300,000 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The spread continues essentially unchecked at a time when many hospitals and long care term facilities and their staffs are approaching a crisis.

DHS reported a new single day record of 7,777 positive cases Friday, along with 274 newly hospitalized COVID patients and 58 deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 2,573.