Another negative COVID-19 record as state surpasses 300,000 confirmed cases

Wisconsin has officially surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. And, the state Department of Health Services noted Friday that it took just a little over two weeks to go from 200,000 to more than 300,000 new confirmed cases of the virus.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/another record; 7,777 cases reported since yesterday, bringing our total to more than 300,000. It took 7 months to get to 100,000 cases, 36 days to hit 200,000, and only 18 days to get to 300,000. Please, help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/4JQGip7yuw pic.twitter.com/zW7D4Kl6vD — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 13, 2020

The spread continues essentially unchecked at a time when many hospitals and long care term facilities and their staffs are approaching a crisis.

DHS reported a new single day record of 7,777 positive cases Friday, along with 274 newly hospitalized COVID patients and 58 deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 2,573.