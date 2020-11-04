AP calls Wisconsin for Biden

The Associated Press has called Wisconsin for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The AP and CNN both called Wisconsin and it’s 10 crucial electoral votes for the Democratic candidate not long after the Trump campaign said it will request a recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.”

The state’s election administrator bristled at that suggestion. “I think that it’s insulting to our local elections officials, to say that . . . yesterday’s election was anything but an incredible success, that was the result of years of preparation, and meticulously, carefully following the law,” Megan Wolfe said.

The margin between Biden and Donald Trump was about 20,500 votes as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s a difference of 0.6 percent out of the nearly 2.3 million cast.

Under Wisconsin law, that is within the margin which would allow the Trump campaign to seek a recount. The campaign would have to pay a recount, because the margin is above the threshold of 0.25 percent.