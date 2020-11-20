Average daily COVID-19 death rate exceeds 50 for first time

The average daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin is now over 50. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 83 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,876.

The average daily death count is now over 50 for the first time.

DHS reported 6,635 new cases and a daily positive test rate of about 34.5 percent. The seven-day positive test rate fell for a third straight day, to 33.1 percent.

Your #COVID19_WI update:

• Another 236 people hospitalized

• 14,000+ health care workers have tested positive

• 30% of hospitals report staffing shortages

• 40%+ of hospitals expect a critical staffing shortage within a week

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 2,104 hospitalized patients with 427 in ICUs. While both those numbers were down from Thursday, the situation in Wisconsin hospitals remains critical.