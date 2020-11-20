Wisconsin Radio Network

Average daily COVID-19 death rate exceeds 50 for first time

The average daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin is now over 50. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 83 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,876.

The average daily death count is now over 50 for the first time.

DHS reported 6,635 new cases and a daily positive test rate of about 34.5 percent. The seven-day positive test rate fell for a third straight day, to 33.1 percent.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 2,104 hospitalized patients with 427 in ICUs. While both those numbers were down from Thursday, the situation in Wisconsin hospitals remains critical.

 