Badger football team moves up in both Top-25 Polls

The Wisconsin Badgers, coming off a 49-11 win over the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday night, moved up in both Top 25 Polls on Sunday.

The Badgers climbed two spots to number-12 in the Amway Coaches Poll. They’re third among four Big Ten Conference teams in this weeks poll.

Ohio State (3-0) is at number-3. Indiana (4-0) is at number-10. Northwestern (4-0) moved up three spots to number-20.

The Wildcats have made the turnaround from a 1-8 record a year ago and will host the Badgers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Evanston.

The Badgers also moved up three spots to number-10 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.