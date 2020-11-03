Badgers cancel Saturday’s game against Purdue

The University of Wisconsin announced that Saturday’s home game against Purdue has been cancelled and team-related activities remain paused indefinitely.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

Five more members of the program (two staff and three student-athletes) have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Saturday. Over the last seven days (Oct. 27-Nov. 2), student-athletes (10) and staff(11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests. There are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. That includes 15 football student athletes and 12 staff members.

The Badger football team first paused team activities on Oct. 28 and its rescheduled game at Nebraska on Oct. 31 was cancelled.

Wisconsin Athletics plans to provide another update on Saturday, Nov. 7.