Badgers crush Wolverines, move to 2-0

The 14th ranked Wisconsin Badgers took advantage of a couple of Michigan turnovers early and went on to a convincing 49-11 win over the Wolverines on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Safety Scott Nelson and linebacker Leo Chenal intercepted Joe Milton in the first quarter and the Badgers quickly turned them into touchdowns for a 14-0 lead.

The Badgers (2-0) built a 28-0 halftime lead and were in cruise mode for the rest of the game.

Michigan (1-3) suffered its third straight loss and had no answer for the Badgers, who played without four starters and six additional players. The Badgers also lost defensive ends Matt Henningsen (elbow) and James Thompson (lower body), linebacker Mike Maskalunas (lower body) and safety John Torchio to injuries during the game.

Quarterback Graham Mertz, who tested positive for coronavirus one day after the season opener, got off to a slow start but settled in. He finished 12 for 22 for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Wisconsin’s 38-point win was its largest-ever margin of victory over Michigan and is the 5th win in the last seven meetings against the Wolverines. The Badger win marked the first win by the road team in the series since the Badgers scored a 48-28 win over the Wolverines at the Big House in 2010.

The Badgers face a big road test next Saturday at Northwestern (4-0), a 27-20 winner over Purdue (2-1) on Saturday.

