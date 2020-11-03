Badgers to find out Tuesday if they’ll play Purdue on Saturday

After last Saturday’s game against Nebraska was cancelled, the Wisconsin Badgers have had their focus on getting healthy and getting the spread of the coronavirus under control. Today (Tuesday), the Badgers will find out of this week’s game against Purdue will be played.

Wednesday is the first day the Badgers can resume practice after the school announced a seven day pause in all team activities last week. As of Saturday, the Badgers reported 22 players and coaches had tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s a big day for the Badgers, who would not only like to resume their season, but want to avoid a second cancellation. If this weeks game can’t be played, the Badgers would no longer have any margin for error with regards to competing for a Big Ten Championship.

According to Big Ten protocols, teams must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. The only thing that would change that is if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six.

Michigan game time set

Wisconsin’s Big Ten road game at Michigan on November 14 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC. The Wolverines are 1-1 after falling to rival Michigan State 27-24 on Saturday. The Wolverines are scheduled to play at Indiana this Saturday.