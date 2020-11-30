BBB urges caution when picking out gifts this Cyber Monday

It’s Cyber Monday and many of us will be looking for deals online, but be careful.

The Better Business Bureau’s Bao Vang says scams are on the rise this time of year and she recommends caution.

“If someone is splashing ‘sale’, ‘limited-time deals’ just think twice about whether this is luring you instead of actually being a legitimate sale.”

Vang says scams are on the rise this time of year and she recommends consumers do more reading, researching, and checking on both the products and the sellers before buying.

“Beware fake websites, boy there’s a lot out there–a lot of websites out there that are quickly made or can be put up relatively easily will mimic other sites can steal photos, images and products from other places.”

The National Retail Federation says consumers are predicted to spend just under $1,000 each this holiday season on gifts for friends and loved ones.