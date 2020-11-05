Brewers announce 2021 coaching staff

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their 2021 coaching staff on Wednesday and it includes a base coaching change.

Ed Sedar, who has been with the Brewers for 14 seasons and the teams third base coach for 10 seasons, was reassigned to advisor to the major league coaching staff, a new role with the team.

Quinten Berry, who served as the Brewers’ minor-league outfield and base running coordinator, is joined by returning first base coach Jason Lane as the teams base coaches for next season.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns is brining back hitting coach Andy Haines and assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz, despite the teams struggles during the shortened 60-game season.

The Brewers hit .223 and scored 247 runs, which ranked 26th in both categories this past season. They also struck out 582 times, which ranked second-highest in the majors.

Pitching coach Chris Hook, bullpen coach Steve Karsay and bench coach Pat Murphy all return to Craig Counsell’s staff.

The Brewers added a pair of new bullpen catchers for the 2021 season, hiring Nestor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger. The Brewers decided not to renew the contracts of bullpen catchers Marcus Hanel and Robinzon Diaz.