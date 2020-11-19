Brewers promote Matt Arnold

The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager on Thursday afternoon.

“For the past five years, Matt has served an invaluable role in helping to guide our baseball operations group,” said President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. “He has contributed to every significant decision we have made and has offered indispensable advice and support throughout his time with the Brewers. Today’s announcement formalizes how we have operated over the last few years. This move provides Matt with the deserved recognition of his tireless work and ensures that our baseball operations leadership group remains intact.”

The 41-year-old Arnold joined the Brewers on Oct. 14, 2015 as vice president and assistant general manager. He was then promoted to senior vice president and assistant general manager in June 2019. Since the addition of Stearns and Arnold, the Brewers have the fifth-best record in the National League, going 373-336 (.526) since 2016. The team ranks third in the National League in winning percentage since 2017, going 300-247 (.548). Under the leadership of Stearns and Arnold, the Brewers have qualified for the postseason in each of the last three years, a feat previously never accomplished in franchise history.

Prior to joining the Brewers, Arnold spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2007-15), most recently as director of player personnel. During his time in Tampa Bay, the team won 90 or more games in five of six seasons from 2008-13 and qualified for the postseason four times, including the franchise’s first World Series appearance in 2008.

Arnold has 20 seasons of professional baseball experience, spending time with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2000), Texas Rangers (2002) and Cincinnati Reds (2003-06).