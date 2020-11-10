Brewers reliever Devin Williams named NL Rookie of the Year (AUDIO)

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed reliever Devin Williams has been voted 2020 National League Rookie of the Year, edging Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm and San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth.

Wlliams becomes the third player in franchise history to earn Rookie of the Year honors, joining shortstop Pat Listach (1992) and third baseman Ryan Braun (2007).

The 26-year-old Williams, who previously won 2020 National League Reliever of the Year, turned in a dominant season as he went 4-1 with a 0.33 ERA in 22 appearances. Williams ranked first or tied for first among Major League relievers (minimum 20ip) in ERA (1st), opponent battling average (1st, .090), WHIP (1st, 0.63), strikeouts (T1st, 53 – led NL) and K/9 IP (T1st, 17.67 – led NL). He surrendered just a single earned run the entire season, which came in his second appearance on July 27 at Pittsburgh.

Williams was selected in the second round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft. The graduate of Hazelwood West (MO) High School committed to the University of Missouri before signing with the Brewers.

Williams is the first pitcher to not make a start or register a save and win Rookie of the Year honors.

AUDIO: Devin Williams told MLB Network that he’d gone through some struggles in his career :13

AUDIO: Devin Williams says he has family to thank :21