Brewers reliever Williams is finalist for NL Rookie of the Year

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams has already captured National League reliever of the year for the past 2020 season. Monday, he was named Monday as one of three finalists for National League Rookie of the Year as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Williams is joined by Philadelphia third baseman/first baseman Alec Bohm and San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth on the ballot.

Rookie of the Year honors will be announced next Monday.

The Brewers have had two Rookie of the Year winners in franchise history, shortstop Pat Listach in 1992 and third baseman Ryan Braun in 2007.

No relief pitcher has won rookie of the year honors in either league since Atlanta’s Craig Kimbrel in 2011. No pitcher not used as a starter or a closer, has ever captured the honor in either league.

Williams went 4-1 with a 0.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 27 innings. He also led Major League relievers with a 0.63 WHIP and .090 opponents batting average. He captured NL reliever of the year honors after teammate Josh Hader took home the award each of the two previous seasons.