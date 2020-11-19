Bucks get two players in second round of NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks got a couple of pair of shooters in the second round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

The Bucks selected 6’7 swing player Jordan Nwora with the 45th overall pick out of Louisville. New Orleans used the 60th pick to select 6’5 guard Sam Merrill out of Utah State. He’ll end up in Milwaukee with the Bucks as a part of the deal involving Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

Nwora averaged 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds a game last season with the Cardinals, shooting 40.2% from long range.

Nwora also played for Nigeria in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in June of 2018, averaging 21.7 points, 8 rebounds and 2.7 assists over three games.

Merrill, at the age of 24, is the oldest player selected in the draft. During his four seasons at Utah State, he shot 42% from distance. Last season, he averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a senior.