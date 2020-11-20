Bucks parting company with Ersan Ilyasova

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Ersan Ilyasova on Thursday.

Ilyasova played in 63 games with the Bucks last season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game. He signed with Milwaukee prior to the 2018-19 season, marking his third stint with the Bucks, and appeared in 130 games while averaging 6.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last two seasons.

Throughout his career Ilyasova’s played in 583 games (272 starts) with the Bucks during nine seasons and holds career averages of 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game as a Buck.

His departure likely means there is no saving the planned trade between the Bucks and Sacramento Kings for Bogdan Bogdanovic.