Canvass complete in all 72 counties, deadline for recount request 5:00 PM Wednesday

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received verified canvass statements from all 72 counties.

The results, which have been reviewed by WEC staff but are not scheduled to be certified by the WEC until December 1, show Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris defeated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence by 20,612 votes.

The Trump/Pence campaign now has until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday to request a recount according to the procedures required by state statutes.

“Our county clerks have carefully estimated their costs for recounting 3.2 million ballots, which is approximately $7.9 million,” Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe said Monday. “These estimates are significantly higher than the actual costs of the 2016 recount, but they take into account factors not present four years ago, including the need for larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over a holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment.”