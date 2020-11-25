Caufield scores hat trick, leads Badgers to sweep of Penn State

After going without a goal in the first four games of the season, sophomore forward Cole Caufield lit the lamp four times to help the Wisconsin men’s hockey team sweep Penn State at LaBahn Arena.

Caufield scored a hat trick on Tuesday night to lead the Badgers to a 7-3 win over the Nittany Lions in the series finale.

Caufield was the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, scoring 19 goals to lead the Big Ten.

Tarek Baker’s shorthanded goal late in the second period proved to be the game winner and Robbie Beydoun made 35 saves in goal as both he and the Badgers improved to 4-2.

Wisconsin’s power play improved to 6-20 (30%), scoring a power play goal for the sixth straight game.

The Badgers next, face Arizona State on Saturday (7pm) and Sunday (4pm) at LaBahn Arena.

Caufield named Big Ten’s #1 Star

Badger forward Cole Caufield was named the Big Ten’s first star, leading the nation with six points last week. He recorded his second career hat trick in Tuesday’s 7-3 win over Penn State.

It’s Caufield’s second career weekly award and first since Oct. 15, 2019.