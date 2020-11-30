Coronavirus test rate, hospitalizations increase over weekend

After declining for two weeks, COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations climbed over the weekend.

The Department of Health Services reported a record breaking 53 percent daily positive test rate on Sunday, and 40 percent on Saturday. The seven-day positive test rate rose for the first time in nearly two weeks, to 27.8 percent.

DHS reported 50 COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, bringing Wisconsin’s toll to 3,307.

Also Sunday, the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 10, to 1,824, according to the Wisconsin Hospitals Association. That number had also decreased steadily the past two weeks.

