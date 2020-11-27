COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Wisconsin

There was not respite from coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day, although some numbers continue to trend downward.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 62 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus toll to 3,240.

3,240 families won’t have their loved ones at their #Thanksgiving tables ever again. Please help us #StopTheSpread. Stay home if you can, physical distance and #MaskUpWisconsin if you can’t, and remember to wash your hands often: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/w9FwBJ5qaW — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 26, 2020

DHS reported 5,095 confirmed positive cases on just over 13,700 tests, for a daily positive test rate of about 37 percent. The seven-day positive test rate rose only slightly to 28.5 percent.

The number of hospitalized patients continued to drop, to 1,839, with 423 in ICUs and 9 in the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park.