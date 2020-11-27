Wisconsin Radio Network

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Wisconsin

There was not respite from coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day, although some numbers continue to trend downward.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 62 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus toll to 3,240.

DHS reported 5,095 confirmed positive cases on just over 13,700 tests, for a daily positive test rate of about 37 percent. The seven-day positive test rate rose only slightly to 28.5 percent.

The number of hospitalized patients continued to drop, to 1,839, with 423 in ICUs and 9 in the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park.

 