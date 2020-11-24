COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 2,000

Monday’s COVID-19 numbers were trending a positive direction. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1999 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday, the first time since November 8, that Wisconsin’s hospitalization numbers have dipped below two-thousand. There were 438 patients in ICUs, and another 13 at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,095 new coronavirus cases on just over 12,000 tests. That’s the lowest number of new cases in over a month, and the daily positive test rate of about 25.8 percent is the first time since November 1st that that critical indicator has dropped below 30 percent.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/3,095 new cases. The 7-day average is still close to 6,000 cases (5,859). Right now, there are 74,000+ active cases of #COVID19 in #Wisconsin – 1/5 of the number of people ever confirmed positive. Please, help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu pic.twitter.com/Wxko9F49cq — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 23, 2020

DHS reported six COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 3,011. Fewer cases and deaths are typically reported on Sundays and Mondays.