COVID-19 positive test rate, hospitalizations, continue to decline

Coronavirus percentages continue to trend down in Wisconsin. There were just 1,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, with a little under 9,800 tests processed over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that Friday’s daily positive test rate was just 13.3 percent, and the seven day positive test rate fell to 27.8.

Seventeen COVID-19 related deaths bring the toll in Wisconsin to 3,257. Hospitalizations have dropped steadily from a high of 2,277 two weeks ago to 1,845 as of Friday, with 400 COVID-19 patients in ICUs.

Despite the reduced number of patients statewide, the situation remains critical in many Wisconsin hospitals.

