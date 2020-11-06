Daily COVID-19 count passes 6,000 for first time, over 250,000 total infections since start of pandemic

Wisconsin Radio Network

Another pair of milestones of COVID-19 in Wisconsin for Friday.

The Department of Health Services reports that 61-hundred people have tested positive for COVID-19, and the state has passed over 250-thousand positive cases since the pandemic first began. 244 more people were sent to the hospital, and 62 people died.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reports that 1,787 people are currently hospitalized, and 385 people are in intensive care.