Dane County Board of Canvassers upholds ‘Democracy in the Park’ ballots

The Dane County Board of Canvassers has rejected a request from the Trump campaign to throw out more than 17,000 absentee ballots from Madison.

Those ballots were turned in to poll workers who fanned out to more than 200 city parks on two consecutive weekends this fall. The “Democracy in the Park” effort aimed to assist voters worried about a slowdown with the U.S. Postal Service, or who didn’t have a witness available who could sign their ballot envelope.

Trump attorney Jim Troupis argued such events are not legal and those votes should be invalidated, according to the Journal Sentinel. The board denied the request on a 2-1 vote. Trump’s campaign could still bring a lawsuit to try to get a court to overturn the board’s decision.

Republican state legislators had earlier questioned the legality of Democracy In The Park, but never filed a legal challenge.