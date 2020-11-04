Democrats add seats in State Assembly, prevent veto proof majority in State Senate

Legislative Republicans appear to have failed in their effort to get a veto proof majority in the State Senate.

Former DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff held out a victory over former State Senator Dan Kapanke in the 32nd Senate District in western Wisconsin. Republicans needed to win three seats in the State Senate in order to be able to overturn any veto from Governor Tony Evers.

Over in the Assembly, Democrats have picked up a pair of seats.

According to unofficial results, Sara Rodriguez has defeated Representative Rob Hutton in the 13th Assembly district, and in the 23rd Assembly District, Deb Andraca has ousted long time Republican incumbent Jim Ott. Both of those seats are in the Milwaukee suburbs.

Democrat Nick Milroy appears to have won his race in far northwestern Wisconsin by just 139 votes.