DNR sees increased license sales ahead of gun deer season

The gun deer season starts this weekend, and the Department of Natural Resources says things are looking good heading into opening on Saturday.

DNR wildlife management director Eric Loebner says that COVID-19 hasn’t put a damper on enthusiasm in this year’s hunt.

“Right now we’re at about a 9 percent increase over last year, so certainly the interest is out there and that interest is carrying throughout all outdoor recreational activities.”

Loebner reminds people to keep their COVID-19 precautions in mind, and to wear masks around other hunters, and wash hands when you get the chance.

“Although getting out in nature is a great way to escape the mental challenge that we may be experiencing with a quarantine and a global pandemic, but it’s also important to think about protecting yourself and protecting your family members and those around you.”

The department is recommending against taking long trips to hunting camp this season.

“And if your camp is not that far from your house, you know, a short distance, I would also recommend people think twice about getting into a cabin or riding in a vehicle with non-household family members.”