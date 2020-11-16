Wisconsin Radio Network

Elections Commission puts price tag for recount at nearly $8 million

Workers recount ballots in Dane County, 2016 (WRN file photo)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has put a price tag on any potential recount in the state at almost $8 million.

That amount has significantly increased since the 2016 recount, but WEC administrator Meghan Wolfe said that those extra costs come from the increased numbers of ballots cast, as well as the need to rent larger spaces to accommodate social distancing, and increased security measures to keep the recount safe.

The Trump Campaign will have to make that payment to the Commission in full by 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 18, in order to initiate the recount.