Elections Commission says rumors about election conspiracies are “impossible”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is clarifying facts as the Presidential Election continues.

Administrator Meghan Wolfe says that conspiracy theories about secret stashes of ballots are wrong, and that it’s just the simple process of counting a massive amount of absentee ballots.

“The law says the absentee ballots have to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted and Counting can’t begin until the polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day.”

Wolfe says her staff and the clerks across the state have followed the strict guidelines on elections in state law, and that every ballot has a paper trail from registration to voting to counting.

“Every step of the election process is publicly observable and is transparent. This includes voting at the polls on Election Day and the counting of absentees.”

Wolfe says that in no way and at no time were ballots added to the count once election day was over and that claims to the otherwise are false.

“Central count is publicly observable and representatives from both parties observe the tally of these ballots including the verification of the results that were posted on Election night and into Wednesday morning.”

Wolfe says that state and local clerks stand ready to do a recount if the Trump Administration wants to pay for one. That would come no later than November 17th when the votes are finalized.