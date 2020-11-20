Evers and Republican legislative leaders to discuss coronavirus response

Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are meeting Friday, to discuss a coronavirus strategy. The virtual link up will be the first face to face discussion between the Democratic governor and Republican leadership in months.

With deaths, cases and hospitalizations continuing to climb, and Wisconsin Hospitals Association President Eric Borgerding urging them to take unified action, Evers will meet with incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

READ: WHA letter to the governor and legislative leadership

“My hope is that we have every chance to sit down, find common ground,” Vos told WKOW 27 News on Thursday. “There are certainly things that he has proposed that we won’t support, and I’m sure he’ll feel the same way. But that’s the art of compromise.”

Vos said he agrees with the Hospitals Association that the state needs more COVID testing and contact tracers. Earlier this week, Evers sent the Republican leaders legislation to address COVID-19.