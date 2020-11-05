Evers says state is ready to accommodate a recount

Wisconsin’s presidential election may be headed to another recount as the Trump campaign seeks to challenge Joe Biden’s apparent victory.

The former Vice President appears to be the winner of Wisconsin’s presidential vote, but President Trump’s campaign plans to challenge that outcome.

Governor Tony Evers says the campaign is welcome to challenge the count, but it’s unlikely that there will be a change, noting that even former Governor Scott Walker has cast doubt on the outcome of a recount. Walker tweeted on Wednesday that a recount changing the outcome in Wisconsin would be “a high hurdle.”

“There’s not many times I have agreed with former Governor Walker, but when he said it’s a high hurdle, 20,000 votes, I agree,” Evers said Wednesday.

That margin is wider than the margin that President Trump won with in 2016, and in that election’s recount, only 131 votes changed.

Evers said the state stands ready to confirm the vote. “We have great people at the elections commission that will supervise that process as well as the people in our communities.”

The governor said that while the Trump campaign is well within its rights to do so, a recount will lengthen the process.

“When Jill Stein requested it 4 years ago for the Green Party it took 10 days so it wasn’t necessarily a burden to people but it certainly is a high hurdle.”