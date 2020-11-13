Evers working on COVID-19 relief package

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said Thursday that he’s working on a coronavirus relief package.

During a media conference call to discuss the COVID-19 in the state, Evers wouldn’t say what’s in the package. He would only say he hopes to find a proposal that Republican lawmakers in Madison can support.

“We are in the process of working on that right now, so I’m reluctant to talk about anything specific. But we hope to have that done in the very near future,” the Democratic governor said.

Evers and Republican legislative leaders haven’t spoken about the coronavirus or anything else for months, as Republicans have consistently stymied the governor’s public health orders through court challenges.

“It’s our goal to also share that with the leadership of both houses, so that we can accomplish some things. So the goal is a to get this done,” Evers said. “And we hope to have it ready to share with others probably early next week or the middle of next week.”