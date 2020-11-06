First 12 games of Wisconsin men’s hockey schedule announced

The Big Ten Conference released the first portion of the 2020-21 men’s hockey schedule on Thursday and Wisconsin will open play on Friday, Nov. 13 at Notre Dame in the first of a two-game series in South Bend, Indiana.

The Badgers are slated to play 12 games between Nov. 13 and Dec. 9, before the start of the finals. Following the Notre Dame trip, Wisconsin returns home for six games, taking on Michigan for a Thursday-Friday series on Nov. 19-20. That precedes a Monday-Tuesday set against Penn State on Nov. 23-24, before the homestand closes with Arizona State on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29.

UW then closes the first portion of its schedule with four road games, including at Ohio State on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3-4 and at Michigan State on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 8-9.

Game times and television designations, as well as the remainder of the 2020-21 schedule and further details regarding the 2021 Big Ten Hockey Tournament, will be announced at a later date.