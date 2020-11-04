Fitzgerald wins 5th CD, incumbents retain other House seats

All incumbent members of Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation held on to their seats, in unofficial election results Wednesday morning. In the 5th District, Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau defeated Democrat Tom Palzewicz for the seat held since 1979 by Republican Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, who is retiring.

In the 1st District, Republican Representative Bryan Steil of Janesville won a second term, defeating Democrat Roger Polack of Racine. Second District Democrat Mark Pocan of Black Earth won a fifth term, defeating Republican Peter Theron of Madison, who had run for the seat five times previously.

La Crosse Democrat Ron Kind narrowly defeated Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden of Hager City, 51.48% to 58.52%, to retain the 3rd District seat he’s held since 1997.

Milwaukee Democrat Gwen Moore has held the 4th District seat since 2005 and defeated Milwaukee Republican Tim Rogers for a second time. Sixth District Republican U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman of Glenbeulah defeated Democrat Jessica King of Oshkosh.

In the 7th District Republican Tom Tiffany of Minoqua defeated Wausau Democrat Tricia Zunker for the second time this year. Tiffany defeated Zunker in a May special election following the resignation of Republican Sean Duffy.

Representative Mike Gallagher of Green Bay defeated Democratic state Representative Amanda Stuck of Appleton for a third term representing the 8th District.