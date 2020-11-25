Former Packer Jones to be inducted into SJS Athletics Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones will be inducted into the San Jose State University Sports Hall of Fame next September.

Jones played nine seasons in the NFL, eight of which came with the Packers. He also spent a year with the Raiders.

As a Packer, Jones had 360 catches for 5,195 yards and 45 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions in 2012.

In four years at San Jose State (2003-06), Jones totaled 126 receptions for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns. His senior year was his best season, collecting 70 receptions for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Induction ceremonies will take place on Friday, Sept. 28.