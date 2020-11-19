Haliburton goes in first round of NBA Draft to the Kings

Former Oshkosh North standout Tyrese Haliburton was selected by the Sacramento Kings 12th overall in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

The 6’5 guard led North to the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state championship. He played two seasons at Iowa State and last year averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals before seeing his second season end early with a left wrist fracture in February.

After his freshman season in 2019, Haliburton led Team USA to the U-19 FIBA World Cup championship. At that point, Haliburton began drawing more and more interest from NBA scouts.

This marks the second straight year that Wisconsin produced an NBA draft lottery selection after Whitnall High School standout Tyler Herro was picked 13th overall (2019) by the Miami Heat. Herro played one season at Kentucky before going pro.