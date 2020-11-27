Ho Chunk Nation flag flies outside Madison Municipal Building

The flag of Wisconsin’s Ho-Chunk Nation now flies in front of the Madison Municipal Building.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Wednesday signed a flag proclamation “in honor of Ho-Chunk Day and in recognition of the fact that the City of Madison is located on the Nation’s ancestral land.”

In 2018, the Common Council declared the day after Thanksgiving to be Ho-Chunk Nation Day in the City of Madison. The flag was presented in an exchange ceremony in 2019 between the Mayor and Ho-Chunk nation president Marlon WhiteEagle.