Hockey Badgers blank Irish in Big Ten opener

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team (1-0-0, 1-0-0-0 Big Ten), playing in its first game in 250 days to the coronavirus pandemic, knocked off Notre Dame (0-1-0, 0-1-0-0 Big Ten) 2-0 in their season opener on Friday night in South Bend.

Senior Linus Weissbach scored the first goal of the season, with 6:55 left in the opening period. The Badgers scored their second goal on the power play in the second period off the stick of sophomore Dylan Holloway to make it 2-0.

Graduate transfer goaltender Robbie Beydoun earned his first win and first shutout as a Badger.

The Badgers won a Big Ten season opener for the first time since the 2016-17 season. It’s also the second straight shutout win over the Irish in their first meeting in a season after winning 3-0 in their first meeting last season.

The two teams wrap up their season opening series in South Bend on Saturday night (6 p.m.).