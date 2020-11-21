Hockey Badgers fall to Wolverines in overtime

The 14th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team was looking to earn a split with 6th ranked Michigan on Friday night, but fell 2-1 in 3-on-3 overtime at LaBahn Arena.

The game was scoreless after one period before Wisconsin (2-2-0, 2-2-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) junior Roman Ahcan notched his first goal of the season just two minutes into the second period on the power play. Ahcan got a perfect cross ice feed from senior Tarek Baker.

The Wolverines (4-0-0, 2-0-0-1-0-0 Big Ten) tied the game 1-1 with six minutes left in the second period.

The two teams were scoreless in the third before the Wolverines scored the overtime game winner with 26.6 seconds left in OT.

UW goaltender Robbie Beydoun stopped 34 of 36 shots on goal in the loss.

Badger sophomore Cole Caufield is still looking for his first goal of the season after leading the Big Ten in that category last year, but he dished out his fourth assist of the season, one in each of the teams four games.

Wisconsin has a quick turn-a-round on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24 with a pre-Thanksgiving series against No. 10 Penn State.