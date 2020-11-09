Hockey Badgers picked fifth in Big Ten preseason coaches poll

Minnesota was tabbed the favorite to win the 2020-21 Big Ten regular season hockey title in a poll of the league’s coaches.

Michigan was selected second h the poll, Notre Dame and Ohio State tied for 3rd. Wisconsin is picked to finish fifth, while Michigan State is sixth and defending Big Ten Champion Penn State rounds out the poll in seventh.

Wisconsin’s 2019-20 Big Ten scoring champion, sophomore forward Cole Caufield is one of six players to make the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big Ten Hockey Team. Badger Sophomore forward Dylan Holloway and Junior Defenseman Ty Emberson were both named Big Ten Honorable Mention.

The Badgers open their season Friday and Saturday night at Notre Dame. Wisconsin will be trying to improve on a season that saw them win just 14 games for the third straight year.

Wisconsin has three new goaltenders, led by Michigan Tech graduate transfer Robbie Beydoun. Beydoun is expected to be the Badgers opening night starter, but freshman Cameron Rowe is pushing for playing time.