Hockey Badgers sweep Notre Dame

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team pulled off their first Big Ten weekend sweep since February of 2017, knocking off Notre Dame 5-3 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Senior Ty Pelton-Byce finished sophomore Cole Caufield’s rebound to put the Badgers (2-0-0, 2-0-0-0 Big Ten) on the board with just 3:04 left in the first period.

The Badgers also got a pair of Goals from sophomore Ryder Donovan and single tallies from junior Brock Caufield and sophomore Dylan Holloway. It was the second goal of the weekend for Holloway.

Senior Colin Theisen notched his first career hat trick, scoring all three goals for the Irish (0-2-0, 0-2-0-0 Big Ten).

Graduate goaltender Robbie Beydoun is now 2-0 on the season, making 29 saves in goal on Saturday night.

Wisconsin’s power play went 3 for 6 on the weekend, while going three of four on the penalty kill.

The Badgers head home to begin a six-game homestand with a battle against Michigan at LaBahn Arena Thursday and Friday, Nov. 19-20. Both games are currently slated for 6 p.m. starts.