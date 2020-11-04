Horizon League releases men’s and women’s 2020-21 schedule

The Horizon League announced its 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Wednesday. All teams are scheduled to play a 20-game league schedule.

Teams will play one League opponent twice each week with games taking place on consecutive days at the same location. Schools will have five home weekends and five road weekends and will play 10 of 11 League opponents.

The HL Board of Directors is overseeing League-wide safety protocols focused on consistency and clarity for all League competition. As part of these protocols, the Board of Directors determined that due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, all League games in the month of December will be played without fans. The Board of Directors will reevaluate these changes at a later date. Fan attendance policies for non-League games will be determined by each institution.

The men’s League schedule begins on Dec. 19 and will run for 10 consecutive weeks, while the women’s HL schedule will start on Dec. 12 and run for 10 weeks with no League games scheduled for Dec. 21-31. Both schedules will conclude on Feb. 20.

The two Wisconsin schools in the Horizon League, Green Bay and Milwaukee, will all meet on opening weekend of League play. The Phoenix and Panther women will open HL play on December 12-13 in Green Bay. The men’s teams will open HL play on December 19-20.

The 2021 Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship is scheduled to culminate at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. More information on the championships will be released at a later date.