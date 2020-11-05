Horizon League releases men’s preseason rankings

Two-time defending Horizon League men’s basketball champion Wright State has been picked to win the regular season title for a third straight year. Youngstown State and Northern Kentucky were picked to finish second and third in the preseason poll as voted on by head coaches, SIDs and media members.

Horizon League members Green Bay and Milwaukee were picked to finish 8th and 10th respectively.

After earning Horizon League Freshman of the Year honors and shattering the single-season record for all-time freshman of the week awards (10), Green Bay guard Amari Davis has landed himself a spot on the preseason All-League First Team. The true sophomore earned an all-league third team nod after averaging 15.9 ppg and 4.0 rpg last season.

Wright State’s Loudon Love was picked Preseason Player of the Year. Love and Amari Davis were joined on the first team by Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, IUPUI’s Marcus Burk and Youngstown State’s Darius Quisenberry.

Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas was named to the Preseason All-Horizon League Second Team.