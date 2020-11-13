Lawsuit seeks to throw out votes from three Democratic counties in Wisconsin

There’s a new lawsuit in the fight over the vote in Wisconsin with a strange twist: conservatives want to toss all of the votes in three Democrat strongholds in the state.

The complaint alleges that votes were illegally cast in Dane, Milwaukee and Menominee counties. The plaintiffs in the case claim their own votes were diluted. Menominee, Dane and Milwaukee – had the highest vote percentages for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, at 82%, 75% and 65% respectively.

All three of those counties went to President-Elect Joe Biden, and tossing those votes would flip the state back to President Trump.

None of the complaints contained in the suit, filed in federal court in Green Bay, cite any specific instances of fraud, and one of the complaints in the lawsuit comes from Menomonee Falls, which is Waukesha County.

Similar lawsuits from this group have also been filed in other battleground states like Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.