Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Leadership in place for next legislative session

Leadership in place for next legislative session

By

Leadership remains largely unchanged in place heading into a new legislative session.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Jim Steineke were reelected Tuesday by their Republican colleagues.

Representative Kevin Petersen will succeed Mary Felzkowski, who was elected to the Senate last week, as assistant majority leader.

Assembly Democrats again elected Representatives Gordon Hintz and Dianne Hesselbein as Minority Leader and Assistant Minority Leader.

Senate Democrats, who lost two seats last week, reelected Senator Janet Bewley as minority leader.

Republicans last week elected Senator Devin LeMahieu to replace Scott Fitzgerald as majority leader. Fitzgerald is headed to Congress.