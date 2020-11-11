Leadership in place for next legislative session

Leadership remains largely unchanged in place heading into a new legislative session.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Jim Steineke were reelected Tuesday by their Republican colleagues.

Representative Kevin Petersen will succeed Mary Felzkowski, who was elected to the Senate last week, as assistant majority leader.

Assembly Democrats again elected Representatives Gordon Hintz and Dianne Hesselbein as Minority Leader and Assistant Minority Leader.

I am honored to be re-elected as Assembly Democratic Leader. Our state is facing major issues in this upcoming session, and I am humbled by the support of my colleagues for entrusting me to lead our caucus into the next legislative session. — Gordon Hintz (@GordonHintz) November 10, 2020

Senate Democrats, who lost two seats last week, reelected Senator Janet Bewley as minority leader.

I would like to thank my colleagues for placing their trust in me to lead our caucus during such a trying time for our state. I know that the work ahead of us will be difficult and I could not be more pleased with the great leadership team we have assembled. — Janet Bewley (@SenBewley) November 10, 2020

Republicans last week elected Senator Devin LeMahieu to replace Scott Fitzgerald as majority leader. Fitzgerald is headed to Congress.