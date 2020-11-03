Legislative races on the ballot in Wisconsin

The makeup of the next legislative session is on the ballot in Wisconsin for Election Day.

All 99 seats in the state Assembly and 16 of the state Senate’s 33 seats are up for election. Not all of these are contested races.

Republicans currently control the Assembly, 63-34, with two seats vacant. Republicans control the Senate, 18-13, with two seats vacant.

The outcomes of the 2020 election cycle in Wisconsin stand to influence the state’s redistricting process following the 2020 census.

In Wisconsin, the state legislature is responsible for drafting both congressional and state legislative district plans. Both are subject to gubernatorial veto.