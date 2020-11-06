Marshfield’s police chief accused of sexually assaulting female police officer

Marshfield’s police chief is now facing sexual assault charges.

The complaint filed by Jackson County Assistant District Attorney Jeri Marsolek details allegations from a female employee that Gramza sexually assaulted her in his office. The victim told an Eau Claire police investigator the assaults happened repeatedly during the past five years, but she was afraid to report them.

Gramza is being charged with felony misconduct in office and fourth degree sexual assault.

Mayor Bob McManus reacted, as he learned of the charges during his monthly appearance on a Marshfield radio station. “Now we’re just going to have to let the process take place. Now we know what the charges are, so now begins the legal issues that take place.”

Gramza has gone through multiple investigations this year, and has been on leave since August. The chief will make an initial appearance to the charges next month.