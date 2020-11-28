Milwaukee County recount completed

The presidential recount is complete, in Milwaukee County. The recount concluded Friday evening, and according to the Milwaukee County Elections Commission which certified the results, no instances of fraud were found in the week long process.

President-Elect Joe Biden received 317,527 votes and President Donald Trump 134,482. The recount added 257 votes for Biden and 212 for Trump, netting a total of 45 votes for Biden. Dane County is expected to complete its recount this weekend.

The Trump campaign paid $3 million dollars for the recount in the state’s two most populous counties, both of which turned out bigly for Biden. The Democrat carried Dane County with 75 percent of the vote, and Milwaukee County with 65 percent. Menominee County, with a population of just 4200, gave Biden 82 percent of its votes.